Local chef serves up unique fine dining experience

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local chef is partnering with businesses to bring a unique dining experience to people across western New York. He says he hopes to bring people together beyond the dinner table.

“I could cook the food and you do the dessert. It’s like the best of both worlds,” said Darian Bryan, owner and executive chef of the Plating Society.

It’s an idea Darian Bryan and Audrey Zybala literally cooked up together. After working in the same building and realizing their love for food, the two wanted to offer something different when it comes to dining in western New York.

Bryan, who’s from Jamaica, started The Plating Society, which offers pop-up dinners across western New York. Diners can enjoy an interactive four-course meal and it’s cooked right in front of them. Each private dinner has a different themed menu.

“You get an amazing selection of appetizers and soup and salad, then you get your main course that you pick what you want to do and then dessert,” said Audrey Zybala, owner of Sweet Pea Bakery.

“It’s like a big family, everyone sits at the same table everybody drinks, eats, laughs, good food interaction with the chef. You can’t get that anywhere else,” said Bryan.

Bryan partners with local businesses, such as Sweet Pea Bakery, to host the fine dining experience.

“You need a lady’s touch sometimes to make it fine, a little finesse,” said Bryan.

While diners enjoy the meal, Bryan says he also educates people on best cooking practices and recipes. According to Bryan and Zybala, it’s the perfect recipe for bringing people together.

“It can be anywhere that’s the great part about it. You’re bringing people together because a lot of people travel from all over. Rochester, Lockport, because they follow my Instagram and they’re like oh, when is the next event.,” said Bryan.

“The food is incredible, the experience is incredible and it’s just something you want to share with other people and I think that’s where that society part will grow and grow and grow — is people wanting to share it with each other,” said Zybala.

The Plating Society will host its next pop up dinner on August 3rd at Sweet Pea Bakery in Hamburg. For more information click here.