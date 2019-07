BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– An NFTA police officer is at ECMC following a crash at Main Street and Summer Street in Buffalo.

Despite jaws of life used to help extract NFTA officer from vehicle in this crash at Main & Summer/Best, @tapd1404 Chief George Gast says officer suffered a wrist injury, and otherwise has non-life threatening injuries @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/p9kVW52Qv8 — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) June 27, 2019

The officer was responding to a call when a car made a left turn in front of the patrol car, causing the NFTA SUV to hit a building.

NFTA Police Chief George Gast says it’s unclear if the two collided or if the civilian car making the left caused the patrol car to go off the road.

The NFTA car went significantly off the roadway and hit this apartment building before landing where it ended up in the grass. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/ex1PdYWhjT — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) June 27, 2019

The officer only suffered a wrist injury.

No further information is available at this time.