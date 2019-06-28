Summer Fun in WNY

Summer is the time of year we’ve all been waiting for and now that the weather is cooperating, there are plenty of activities to enjoy across Western New York.



If you’re looking to break a sweat but not break the bank, Independent Health and the YMCA have teamed up to offer Fitness in the Parks for the eighth year.

-FREE outdoor fitness classes led by YMCA certified instructors

-22 parks across WNY, including three new locations!

-No registration required; just show up!



Buffalo RiverWorks is one of those 22 locations for Fitness in the Parks but they also offer many other activities. These activities aren’t free and they are for those who are up for a little adventure. There is a ropes course, three different climbing walls on the old grain silos and the zip line tour. And if heights aren’t your thing, you can head down to the water and jump on kayak.