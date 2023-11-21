BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Public Schools students will have the day off to view the total solar eclipse this spring.

The school board approved April 8, 2024 as a day off earlier this month, saying it was following the lead of other districts.

“The solar eclipse is expected to draw a significant number of tourists to the region, and it is expected that traffic and roadways will be impacted around the time of the eclipse,” the district’s resolution stated.

The total solar eclipse will be visible in Western New York at 3:15 p.m. on April 8 — provided there are clear skies. The rare celestial event hasn’t occurred in the region since 1925 and scientists say it won’t happen again until 2144.

If the district ends up needing additional instructional time to meet New York State’s minimum standards, the resolution says BPS it will convert June 26 and/or June 27, 2024 to school days for students.