UB Women’s Hoops Wins Regular Season Finale

The UB women took care of business on Saturday afternoon closing out the regular season with a win over Kent State 72-58.

Freshman guard Dyaisha Fair led the Bulls with 25 points and senior Theresa Onwuka added 16 points while reaching a career milestone 1,000 points in her career.

Buffalo has now held 11 opponents to 59 points or less this season and are a perfect 48-0 over the last three-plus seasons when holding opponents under the 59 point mark.

With the win, Buffalo will host Miami (OH) in the first round of the MAC Tournament on Monday, March 9, at 5 pm. It will be the first game of a doubleheader with the UB men who will also play Miami (OH) at 7:30 pm.