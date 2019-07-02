“A Quiet Place 2” filming causes buzz in WNY

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) – The filming of “A Quiet Place 2” is causing a big buzz in WNY.

The sequel, directed by John Krasinski of “The Office”, is being shot in Akron this summer.

Krasinki stopped by Akron’s Candy Apple Cafe in April while scouting filming locations, posing for a photo which was shared on Facebook over 600 times.

Candy Apple Cafe employee Kyle Faron said that the filming has been drawing people into town.

“It’s brought in people from all over the place,” Faron said. “They hear about it on the internet and start telling their friends- you’ll see random tags from Indiana, Illinois, everywhere- it’s pretty cool.”

Currently, crews are working on Akron’s Main Street, putting up facades in advance of filming.

“The set looks amazing already,” Faron said. “It gets people out and about, wanting to get in on the action- everybody loves to be a part of the hype.”

Michael Holland, president of the Akron Chamber of Commerce, said Monday that the crew has been a pleasure to work with.

“Seeing the film crew change the face of Main Street has been an exciting experience,” Holland said. “The long term effects of having some of the film made on Main Street in our beautiful village of Akron will far outweigh any current minor inconveniences such as parking along Main Street.”

Krasinski seems to be exploring the WNY area. Fans have spotted him in Orchard Park, Buffalo, and Clarence- and he often poses for a selfie with fans.

Jessica Malloy, who co-owns “Imagine That” painting studio in Olcott, spotted Krasinski in Olcott in June while grabbing ice cream at the Lakeview Village Shoppes with her sons.

“I was reading the flavors to them- ‘there’s vanilla, there’s chocolate- there’s John Krasinski’,” Malloy said.

The actor and director posed for a selfie with Malloy and her friend/Imagine That co-owner Christine Kelemen.

“He said ‘it’s okay, I’ve got long arms’,” Malloy said.

It’s not known yet which other WNY backdrops could appear in “A Quiet Place 2”- but Malloy said any appearance would be good.

“I figure, when you live in a little town like Olcott, that’s positive publicity,” Malloy said. “We’ll take all the publicity we can get!”

“A Quiet Place 2” isn’t Akron’s first foray into the movie business- indie film “Murder Creek” was filmed there last year, and a scene for the movie “Marshall” was filmed using a bridge in Akron Falls Park.

“The chamber is confident that this film will help bring awareness to our community and all the great things we have to offer,” Holland said.