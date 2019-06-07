All-girl baseball team slugs their way across New York state

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An all-girl baseball team began a few weeks ago with nine girls, and now has 34 players from the Syracuse area. The Upstate New York Boomers will soon take on all-boys teams.

A former varsity softball player for the Liverpool High School Warriors, Boomers co-founder Jackie Domin says the all-girl baseball team is about having fun.

“This isn’t about boys versus girls. It’s about everyone having a chance to play,” Domin said. “Being comfortable, having fun.”

If you know your baseball history, then you know about the “Bloomer Girls” – women ballplayers who pioneered the sport. This team has dropped the “l” to focus on those coveted “seat-boomers”, or home runs, every hitter hopes to rack up in their careers.

The team features players of all abilities and between the ages of six and 12.

A West Genesee High School student, who also happens to be a girl, designed the team’s logo.