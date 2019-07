Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting on Oakmont Avenue in Buffalo’s East Side that left a 16-year-old boy dead.

According to Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo, there had been a large group of people gathered on Oakmont for a graduation party when a person or people started shooting. The teenager – who police have yet to identify – was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or text their confidential tip line, 847-2255.