CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman licks Blue Bell ice cream and returns it to store shelf

(WKRG) — A disturbing video of a woman opening a container of Blue Bell ice cream, licking it, and then returning it to a store freezer has been shared thousands of times on social media.

No word on where this happened.

WKRG reached out to Blue Bell for a statement. You can read it below:

We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the recent food tampering incident. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated.



Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.



During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.



We will continue to monitor this situation.



