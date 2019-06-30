Dylan Cozens Suffers Thumb Injury

Sabres fans held their breaths as first round pick Dylan Cozens went down during the 3 on 3 tournament during the last day of Development Camp. The first round pick went into the training room, and did not return to the ice.

Cozens gets tripped up and comes off the ice. From where we were filming it looks like he hurt his left hand. He went back to the training room #Sabres — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner4) June 29, 2019

Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill confirmed Cozens did injure his thumb. However, Cozens assured the media that the situation appeared to be a whole lot worse than it actually was.

“You know, I saw the videos and stuff, I think it looked a lot worse than it really was,” said Cozens. “I’m feeling good and I’m seeing a specialist Monday. But right when it happened, I wanted to get right back out there so I’m feeling good.” Cozens also added he did not believe his thumb was broken.

Dylan Cozens talks with Sabres prospects after suffering a thumb injury

“Whatever happens, it’s all part of a process,” said Sabres Head Coach Ralph Krueger when asked about Cozens’ injury. “I’m a person that looks adversity quickly in the eyes and then thinks about what we can do with it and how we can work with it, so that would be my solution.Whether it’s a week or five weeks, let’s see what the doctors say after he’s been evaluated and then let’s work with him to use a different path. Maybe if your hands are sore, let’s work on your foot speed. There’s always something you can do. For me, that’s completely part of our process.”

“It’s been a great week so it’s certainly a little bit of disappointment,” added Botterill. “Let’s see where it’s at from our doctors and then we’ll proceed from there.”

Cozens is expected to see a specialist about his thumb on Monday.