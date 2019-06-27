Erie County Water Authority provides update on Lake Shore Road water main break

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County Water Authority provided an update regarding a water main break affecting Lake Shore Road in Hamburg between Lakeview Road and Eckhardt Road.

The ECWA asks customers in the area surrounding the break to conserve water this evening.

Customers in the area may be experiencing low water pressure, and the ECWA is making adjustments to increase pressure while repairing the transmission main.

Lake Shore Road between Lakeview and Eckhardt will remain closed at this time.

Officials say it happened early this morning and crews were dispatched to begin the process of shutting down the water main and diverting traffic in the work zone.

Read the full statement from the ECWA below: