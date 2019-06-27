Erie County Water Authority provides update on Lake Shore Road water main break

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County Water Authority provided an update regarding a water main break affecting Lake Shore Road in Hamburg between Lakeview Road and Eckhardt Road.
The ECWA asks customers in the area surrounding the break to conserve water this evening.
Customers in the area may be experiencing low water pressure, and the ECWA is making adjustments to increase pressure while repairing the transmission main.
Lake Shore Road between Lakeview and Eckhardt will remain closed at this time.
Officials say it happened early this morning and crews were dispatched to begin the process of shutting down the water main and diverting traffic in the work zone.
Read the full statement from the ECWA below:
The ECWA experienced a water main break early this morning on Lake Shore Road between Lakeview and Eckhardt roads in the Town of Hamburg.
An ECWA repair crew was dispatched to the location to begin the process of shutting down the water main and diverting traffic in the work zone. The leak was isolated and it has been determined that there is a break in a 48 inch transmission main on Lake Shore Road.
Work is being performed by both ECWA crews and outside contractors to expedite the repair. As work continues, Lake Shore Road will remain closed between Lakeview and Eckhardt roads.
At this time, some customers in pocket areas north and west of the Village of Hamburg may be experiencing low water pressure, and ECWA is making adjustments to its system to increase pressure in those areas as it simultaneously repairs the transmission main.
The ECWA is asking customers in the general area surrounding the break to conserve water to the best of their abilities this evening as crews continue to repair the break in the transmission main.
Updates will be provided when new information is available.”