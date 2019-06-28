Niagara Falls will be getting fireworks after all





Residents in Niagara Falls can now look forward to seeing a fireworks display on the 4th of July this year.



Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster announced that Niagara’s Choice Federal Credit Union decided to donate $25,000 to the city for the fireworks display.



“Thanks to our partners at Niagara’s Choice Federal Credit Union and their dedication to the residents of the City of Niagara Falls, a time honored tradition will remain uninterrupted,” Dyster said in a statement Friday. “We are grateful to community minded partners like Niagara’s Choice who continue to step in and shoulder the responsibility when municipal government does not. We are looking forward to a fun filled evening as we celebrate our nation’s independence.”



All this comes after much debate on the issue this week. The city council has been arguing about how much it will cost and whether or not they should have fireworks at all.



“This is something that we should be having. It should be a no-brainer. And um people they plan their picnics and things around this as well,” said Council Chair Andrew Touma.

The fireworks are set to happen Thursday in Hyde Park at Dusk.