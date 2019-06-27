Town of Tonawanda Police Chief not getting raise, after scandals on the force

Consequences are coming down on the shoulders of the police chief in the Town of Tonawanda, after several employees in the department have run-ins with the law.

The Town of Tonawanda Town Board voted to stop a pay raise for its police chief this week.

The chief, Jerome Uschold III, was set to get a 2 percent raise.

According, to the meeting minutes from the town’s organizational meeting back in January, the chief’s pay was supposed to increase from $134,933 to $137,631.

Now, that’s not going to happen.

“Two officers over the past six months got arrested, one paramedic got arrested, and another paramedic is waiting to be charged to be arrested. So, four personnel, that fall under the supervision of the chief, have been arrested and that’s about it,” said Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger.

Emminger says both the assistant chief and the captain of the detective were also set to get raises. And their raises will stand.