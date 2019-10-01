Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Erie County Executive Debate
Border Report Tour
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Buffalo’s Best
National
What’s Trending
Health
Top Stories
Toddler dies in hot car with heater on after mom left her to go drinking
Top Stories
Salazar-trained Brazier wins 800 gold at track worlds
APNewsBreak: Trump, RNC raise record $125M in 3rd quarter
White ex-officer’s guilty verdict stuns some black advocates
Some Florida teachers can now carry guns inside the classroom
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Dew Point and Heat Index
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
The Big Game
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Pink 4 Hope
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Chris Collins pleads guilty to two counts in insider trading case
Veterans Voice
Honoring the fallen at Pearl Harbor
Iraq War veteran helps veterans find freedom through Virginia boat club
Service animal helps improve veteran’s quality of life
D.C. bakery eases veterans’ transition to civilian life – one scone at a time
‘Life’s not over’: Disabled veteran dedicates life to lifting up others
More Veterans Voice Headlines
92-year-old veteran dances his way through Navy service
D-Day survivor remembers bloody battle 75 years later
Buffalo Soldier recalls service in all-black Army cavalry
Service dogs change the lives of American military heroes
Veteran-owned coffee shop breaks stereotypes for female veterans
Ladies supporting ladies: Military moms gather for support while their children deploy
First black Army deck warrant officer remembers piloting duck boats during WWII
Don't Miss
Niagara Falls schools step up security
Niagara Falls youth football team’s season in jeopardy following shots fired after a game Sunday
Tesla and Musk knew SolarCity was in financial dire straits before merger, unsealed court records allege
No shots, no school, but families find vaccinations hard to get
He bought $15 of gas, store withdrew $113 from bank account
City demolishes man’s home and business despite court order
Foul-mouthed encounter with police caught on video