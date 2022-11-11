BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this Veteran’s Day, we’re sharing stories of heroes in our community and thanking them for putting their lives on the line for our freedom.

News 4 had the pleasure of meeting Bill Gosch on Buffalo Niagara’s Honor Flight this fall. He’s a member of The Greatest Generation — and lives up to that title.

“I was a PFC (Private First Class) in the Marine Corps. That’s one degree above Private,” Gosch told News 4.

This 98-year-old Western New York native — and Buffalo Bills fan — will receive a thank you heard all around the nation this weekend at the “Salute to Service” game at Highmark Stadium.

You can see the Bills’ organization honor this hero during the first quarter of the game Sunday.

“it’s overwhelming,” Gosch said upon learning he’ll be honored at the game. “I’ve had one of the best days I’ve had in years. I’ve enjoyed every minute of our whole experience here.”

We’ll bring you a recap of the ‘thank you’ Monday on News 4.