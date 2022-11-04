(WIVB) — Veteran’s Day is just a week away and local builders are coming together to honor those who’ve served.

“And to give back to the Veterans for what they’ve given for us. I mean they fought for our freedom, so it’s a small token of admiration to say thank you,” said Kevin Coppola, co-owner, LENCO Lumber.

A small token of appreciation in the form of a free 200-square-foot deck. It’s a joint contest with Decked Out Western New York, LENCO Lumber and Fiberon.

Kevin Coppola said he couldn’t pass up the chance to help a local veteran.

It’s a community he feels is underserved.

“It’s a great opportunity to give back to them in an outdoor space or some way that they can have ease of mobility in and out of the house or as an area they can enjoy,” Coppola added.

Veterans in either Erie or Niagara counties can enter to win.

Pat Williams owns Decked Out Western New York. His company surprised a veteran with a room makeover last year and is back again with another giveaway.

“It’s personal to me because I come from a family of Veterans,” Williams said. “A couple uncles, my grandfather, all of them have served in one way or another from WWI, all the way through the Gulf War.”

So far, more than 400 people have entered on Facebook to win.

If you’re a veteran, or the family member of one that would like to enter, click here.

“We feel like something like this each year can grow and grow and become something bigger and bigger each year,” Coppola added.

Entries will be accepted through Sunday.