BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Across western New York, people are getting a look at 26 Shirts’ latest design.

Earlier this week, we showed you the shirt, featuring Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander.

Thursday morning on Wake Up!, we were joined by 26 Shirts founder Del Reid and Rich Sanders.

Part of the proceeds from the shirt help Rich’s four-year-old son Andre, who is fighting a rare form of cancer.