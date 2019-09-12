$30,000 donation given during Make-A-Wish Radiothon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A couple of extremely generous people came together to give a $30,000 donation during the Make-A-Wish Radiothon Thursday morning.

Cheers erupted live on Wake Up! as we heard more about what this fundraiser means to families everywhere.

Later in the morning, we learned how much this donation means to one member of the Make-A-Wish team in particular.

Tracy Gray, who has been with Make-A-Wish for 20 years, recently lost her father.

Two supporters of the campaign wanted to make a donation in his memory, and for Tracy, it was a moment of pure joy.

“I am so beyond touched,” she said. “People know my dedication to Make-A-Wish, and my dad would be so thrilled…The community rallies around Make-A-Wish, and that’s what we’re most grateful for.”

Watch the moment we learned of the massive donation in the video below and visit WishesRock.com to donate and bid online! The phone number to call is (716) 587-8500.

