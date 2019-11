BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday morning on Wake Up!, we were joined by actor Kim Coates.

Coates and Cheektowaga native Bill Fichtner co-star in the film, which was shot mostly in Buffalo.

Fichtner also served as director of the movie, which premieres tonight.

In the video above, hear from Coates about what it was like for him to work with his friend on the film.