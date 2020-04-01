1  of  4
Coronavirus
More than 75,000 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in New York See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 WakeUp!
Closings
There are currently 326 active closings. Click for more details.

Ariel, age 6

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Submit your pledge video by sending it to pledge@wivb.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss