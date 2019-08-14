Breaking News
Attorney cautions against quick judgement, sees opportunity for Diocese of Buffalo

Criminal defense attorney Mike Taheri represents one of the priests accused of sexual abuse, Rev. Sam Venne. Nothing has been filed against Venne thus far.

We asked:

  • How will the court system deal with the influx of Child Victims Act lawsuits?
  • Why it was so important to get the lawsuits in so soon?

Taheri said that Wednesday was a remarkable day, but these lawsuits must be vetted, and even though he believes the option of bankruptcy for the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo could be on the table, he sees a potential opportunity for the church.

