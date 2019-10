BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new book profiling 100 western New Yorkers who contributed to local, regional and national history, commerce and culture is out.

The book launch of “Profiles Volume I: Historic & Influential People from Buffalo & Western New York – the 1800s” is Tuesday night.

During the morning, we were joined by author Rick Falkowski.

