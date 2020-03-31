Avery, Addison and Grayson

Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
WATCH: Gov. Cuomo gives an update on COVID-19 cases in NY
Video
Top Stories
You could get paid to watch your favorite Disney Film
Doctor gets pulled over for speeding, then trooper gives her N95 masks instead of a ticket
Wuhan’s favorite noodles are back as virus-hit city recovers
Jamestown closes playgrounds, basketball courts to stop spread of COVID-19
Video
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Science With Stevie
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here
1
of
/
3
Coronavirus
2 one-year-olds among 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County
2
of
/
3
Coronavirus
Here is a list of essential services in NYS
3
of
/
3
Live Now
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo provides an update on the fight against coronavirus, including new cases
Closings
Closings
There are currently 331 active closings. Click for more details.
Avery, Addison and Grayson
Video
by:
Evan Anstey
Posted:
Mar 31, 2020 / 07:22 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 31, 2020 / 07:22 AM EDT
Submit your pledge video by sending it to
pledge@wivb.com.
Trending Stories
Here’s how healthcare workers can get a free pair of Crocs
COVID-19 Erie County Chart
Watch News 4 Now
Erie County coronavirus deaths up to eight, county now has 463 confirmed cases
Video
Level 3 Sex Offenders Among Inmates Released From Monroe County Jail
Video
WATCH: Gov. Cuomo gives an update on COVID-19 cases in NY
Video
A list of essential services defined by New York State
Video
Secondary Stream
Don't Miss
Some employees scared about working during coronavirus pandemic
A list of essential services defined by New York State
Video
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Video
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video