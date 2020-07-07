Baby is welcomed into Bills Mafia with tiny table

Breaking News
Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma added to NY travel advisory
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Baby Kaia hasn’t been in the world for very long, but she’s already a member of the Bills Mafia.

Nate Woods shared a video of the little girl being placed through a tiny table — gently, of course.

A scene made popular through professional wrestling, it’s hard to come across a game at New Era Field where no one’s outside jumping onto, and breaking, a table.

This Buffalo sports initiation is a lot more cute than crazy, though. Watch the video above.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

