Baby is welcomed into Bills Mafia with tiny table

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Baby Kaia hasn’t been in the world for very long, but she’s already a member of the Bills Mafia.

Nate Woods shared a video of the little girl being placed through a tiny table — gently, of course.

A scene made popular through professional wrestling, it’s hard to come across a game at New Era Field where no one’s outside jumping onto, and breaking, a table.

This Buffalo sports initiation is a lot more cute than crazy, though. Watch the video above.

