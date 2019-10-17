“Bills Dad” raising money to find cure for pancreatic cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We all know him as the “Bills Dad,” but his real name is Dick DeGroat, and he’s trying to raise money to find a cure for pancreatic cancer.

DeGroat is known for posting videos of song parodies about the Buffalo Bills.

We got to hear how he’s using his fame to support the Pancreatic Cancer Association of Western New York on Wake Up! Thursday morning.

You could win a day with “Bills Dad and Mom” at their home to watch an away game by donating to the Pancreatic Cancer Association of Western New York here.