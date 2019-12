(WIVB) — The Bills’ current 9-3 win-loss record is giving some fans hope for a Super Bowl appearance.

One in particular even wrote a song parody in time for the holidays.

Alicia Caughill posted her video of “Allen Baby” — a new take on the Christmas classic “Santa Baby,” with some Bills flair.

In the song, Alicia expresses hope for Bills quarterback Josh Allen to bring the team to the NFL’s big game. Watch the video below: