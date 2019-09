(WIVB) — It was a spectacular moment for one little boy when his wish was granted during the Make-A-Wish Radiothon Friday morning.

Isaiah, who suffers from hemophilia, was met by Captain America and Spider-Man during the morning, and they even brought him a box of cool stuff!

But beyond the toys and comic books was an even bigger surprise — Isaiah’s going to Disneyland!

