1  of  3
Coronavirus
New COVID-19 hospitalization rate reaches lowest point since mid-March as daily death toll reaches new high See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 WakeUp!
Closings
There are currently 323 active closings. Click for more details.

Brennan, 11, and Teagan, 8

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Submit your pledge video by sending it to pledge@wivb.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss