Cloud cover will become thicker and thicker overnight. High pressure will slowly drift eastward, keeping the weather pattern fair and quiet into Friday morning. Light and variable winds will result in a minimal wind chill. Extra clouds will try to keep temperatures slightly warmer than last night, mainly in the low to mid-20s.

A clipper system will move through the lower Great Lakes region, spreading some snow showers into WNY by the late afternoon and early evening hours Friday. Snowfall amounts around Buffalo look to be very insignificant at this time. Snowfall amounts toward the state line will be about 1" or less. Snow showers will be short-lived and will wind down after midnight.