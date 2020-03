BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You can keep your distance and still have a birthday parade to cheer someone up on their special day.

A couple on North Drive in Buffalo, who both have birthdays this week, got the surprise of their lives when friends started rolling by their home.

Aaron Bourke and Ben Siegel organized the party on wheels, and say their friends were overwhelmed as they watched about 20 cars send socially distant, but very warm-hearted greetings to the birthday couple.