Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Six Flags Darien Lake hiring more than 1,500 workers
Top Stories
Major Canalside concert to be announced Monday morning
Bloomberg’s biggest test: Winning votes on Super Tuesday
Pope accepts resignation of Buffalo’s Auxiliary Bishop Edward Grosz
India’s riot toll rises to 46 as capital remains on edge
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Winter Weather Special
Science With Stevie
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Hidden History: Black History Month
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Pope accepts resignation of Buffalo’s Auxiliary Bishop Edward Grosz
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Buffalo Promise Neighborhood Children’s Academy
Video
by:
Evan Anstey
Posted:
Mar 2, 2020 / 07:55 AM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 2, 2020 / 07:55 AM EST
Submit your classroom pledge video by sending it to
pledge@wivb.com.
Trending Stories
Police confirm woman shot, killed inside Cheektowaga 7-Eleven
Video
Watch News 4 Now
First case of coronavirus in NY contracted by 39-year-old health care worker
Video
Major Canalside concert to be announced Monday morning
Rain increases midday, afternoon
Video
Dos and don’ts for keeping reusable bags clean
Video
Pope accepts resignation of Buffalo’s Auxiliary Bishop Edward Grosz
Hoover Beach takes another beating, wind and waves create ‘ice houses’
Video
Don't Miss
Niagara County Sheriff’s Captain paves the way for women
Video
Some say Gosy fallout created ‘clinical abandonment’
Video
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
Fighting to walk again
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video