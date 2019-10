BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chris Billoni from Colvin Cleaners joined us on Wake Up! Friday morning.

He came to tell us more about the Coats 4 Kids collection drive happening on Saturday.

During the event, people will have the opportunity to meet Buffalo Bills defensive tackler Ed Oliver.

The event will take place in Lot #2 of New Era Field from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

