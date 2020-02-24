Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
What’s Trending
Top Stories
‘Blue NY’: Siena Poll shows NY supports 6 leading Democrats over Trump
Top Stories
18-year-old running for Ken-Ton Board of Education
Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site
Video
AP-NORC poll: Most Americans support Equal Rights Amendment
Krispy Kreme to begin delivery service
Video
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Winter Weather Special
Science With Stevie
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Hidden History: Black History Month
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Christ the King School
Video
by:
Evan Anstey
Posted:
Feb 24, 2020 / 07:42 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 24, 2020 / 07:42 AM EST
Submit your classroom pledge video by sending it to
pledge@wivb.com.
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
State Police: Man buys $2 lotto ticket with $100 bill, gets back $150 in change
After a great Monday, it’s all downhill this week
Video
Guillermo Del Toro movie to begin filming in Buffalo
Video
Community calls Buffalo Lyft driver a hero after helping multiple families escape a house fire
Video
4 Warn Weather
A group in Niagara County wants a school district to release records from 50 years ago to prove illnesses are linked to toxic site
Video
18-year-old running for Ken-Ton Board of Education
Don't Miss
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
Fighting to walk again
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video
Speed cameras: Will they be effective?
Video
4 Warn Weather Team first in WNY to use New York’s ‘Mesonet’
Video
Buffalo Police Internal Affairs To Probe New Year’s Day 2017 Incident
Video