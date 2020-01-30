Clouds increase overnight; limited snow chances into the weekend

Cloud cover will become thicker and thicker overnight. High pressure will slowly drift eastward, keeping the weather pattern fair and quiet into Friday morning. Light and variable winds will result in a minimal wind chill. Extra clouds will try to keep temperatures slightly warmer than last night, mainly in the low to mid-20s.

A clipper system will move through the lower Great Lakes region, spreading some snow showers into WNY by the late afternoon and early evening hours Friday. Snowfall amounts around Buffalo look to be very insignificant at this time. Snowfall amounts toward the state line will be about 1″ or less. Snow showers will be short-lived and will wind down after midnight.

Once the disturbance departs early Saturday, the rest of the day will be relatively dry and quiet. The next round of snow showers arrives Saturday night. An additional inch or less is expected with perhaps 2″ on the hills across the Southern Tier. Sunday, an approaching front will trigger more scattered snow showers during the afternoon, but there should be a fair amount of melting as temperatures will be above freezing, in the mid to upper-30s.

Milder air will return Monday to kick off next week, with highs ranging in the mid-40s. Colder air will push back into WNY during the back half of next week. Rain showers Tuesday will start to switch to some snow before ending Wednesday.