It's a tradition decades in the making. The James E. Strates Fair Train pulled into Hamburg Wednesday morning, signalling we're just one week away from the start of the Erie County Fair.

The train is a familiar sight in Hamburg. It's been pulling into the Erie Railroad Depot for decade. The Strates Shows family-owned business brings the carnival midway to the area. The rides, some offices, benches, umbrellas, and other infrastructure come into Hamburg every year by train. It's the last remaining railroad carnival in North America.