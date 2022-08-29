BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday morning on Wake Up, we had a chance to speak with Nellie Drew, the director of the UB Center for the Advancement of Sport.

Drew called the situation surrounding now-former Bills punter Matt Araiza “very challenging” when asked about the Bills’ handling of it.

Araiza, who in a civil lawsuit was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl this past October, has been released from the team.

“I think the Bills moved with deliberate speed,” Drew said during her interview on Wake Up. See the whole conversation in the video above.

