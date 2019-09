(WIVB) — A local favorite for wings and beer raised an astounding amount of money for Make-A-Wish last night!

Duff’s co-owner Greg Duell told us more than $16,000 was raised during the Eastern Hills Mall restaurant’s fundraiser in support of the Make-A-Wish Radiothon.

Duell broke it down for us on Wake Up! Hear what he said in the video above.