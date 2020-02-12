Eastern Hills Preschool

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- At home, Kate Glaser is a dedicated mother of twins with a third baby on the way. At work, Kate is a dedicated champion of local kids in the fight of their lives, with Make-A-Wish Western New York.

"These kids are going through the worst battle of their lives. We get to come in and say, 'What is your one true wish?' And we get to make that happen for them, and it's not just Make-A-Wish, it's coming together with the community, it's coming together with volunteers."