EduKids Lancaster Orange Butterflies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Julie Palmer followed a calling from her faith and her heart and today, serves victims of human trafficking. She's the executive director of PATH Enrichment Center.

"I heard somebody speak about human trafficking, and that's when it really, I sobbed through the entire thing," she said. "Really broke my spirit, and I just remember really feeling like God was saying, 'This is what I want you to do.'"