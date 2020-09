BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Every September local musicians and artists of all kinds show off their talents at the Music Is Art Festival.

However this year, because of the pandemic, organizers released that needed to make some changes.

So Saturday, the 18th annual festival is being held virtually.

Music is Art founder, and Goo Goo Dolls bassist, Robby Takac joined News 4 to tell us all about it.