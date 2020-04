ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s brother Chris, host of “Cuomo Prime Time” on CNN, was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Governor is known to make an appearance on his brother’s show from time to time, but on Thursday, Chris appeared during Andrew’s conference via video.

The two brothers playfully mocked one another while discussing the impact COVID-19 has had on Chris, who is currently working in isolation in his basement.

Watch their exchange in the video above.