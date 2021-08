BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– With school season about to start, the governor is telling schools to get ready.

Governor Cuomo made it clear in his briefing Monday, it is his opinion that local districts in zones of high or substantial risk should have mandatory masking, and teachers should be required to be vaccinated or get tested every week.

News 4’s Jacquie Walker said down with the superintendent of the Hamburg Central School District, Michael Cornell for his views on the governor’s request.