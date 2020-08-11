Hamilton’s Christopher Jackson discusses upcoming concert to benefit Shea’s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Christopher Jackson, whom many know for his performance as George Washington in the musical Hamilton, will be helping out one of Buffalo’s most iconic theaters later this week.

He’ll be putting on a virtual concert to benefit Shea’s Performing Arts Center. It will take place on Friday, August 15 at 8 p.m.

Hear him discuss the upcoming performance in the Zoom conference above, and learn more here.

