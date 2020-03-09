Skip to content
Hebron Center Christian School
Video
by:
Evan Anstey
Posted:
Mar 9, 2020 / 06:59 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 9, 2020 / 06:59 AM EDT
Submit your classroom pledge video by sending it to
pledge@wivb.com.
