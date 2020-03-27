Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
Daily Bread Food Truck extending season to help families during pandemic
Top Stories
Here’s how healthcare workers can get a free pair of Crocs
Q&A: Tokyo Olympics move to 2021; countless questions remain
British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive for virus
British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive for virus
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Science With Stevie
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo says stimulus package fails to address NY’s need as cases rise above 37,000
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
US jobless claims soar to record 3.3 million as layoffs jump
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
Here is a list of essential services in NYS
3
of
/
3
Live Now
Live Now
News 4 WakeUp!
Closings
Closings
There are currently 345 active closings. Click for more details.
Landon
Video
by:
Evan Anstey
Posted:
Mar 27, 2020 / 07:29 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 27, 2020 / 07:29 AM EDT
Submit your pledge video by sending it to
pledge@wivb.com.
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
Doctor shares useful tips for how to properly clean your groceries
Video
Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 221 in Erie County, 5 people have died
Video
A list of essential services defined by New York State
Video
Rapper Kodak Black spending time in Niagara County Jail while awaiting sentencing
Gov. Cuomo says stimulus package fails to address NY’s need as cases rise above 37,000
Video
List of local restaurants offering take out, delivery
4 Warn Weather
Don't Miss
Some employees scared about working during coronavirus pandemic
A list of essential services defined by New York State
Video
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Video
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video