BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The countdown is on for shoppers who love to get a good deal and find a unique gift.

On Tuesday morning, we got a closer look at Step Out Buffalo’s Makers + Shakers event, which is set for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday at the Buffalo Grand Hotel.

Lauren Spoth from Step Out Buffalo, along with Gretchen Meyers of Peg’s Hardware, joined us on Wake Up!