ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Andrew Cuomo was sworn into office on January 1, 2011. In the nearly 12 years in the Governor's office, Cuomo had his share of wins and losses.

His first victor was just six months after he took office. That's when he signed the Marriage Equality Act in June of 2011. Cuomo fulfilled a campaign promise and made New York the seventh state to legalize same-sex marriages.