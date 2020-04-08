Leo, age 4

Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
CDC set to loosen back-to-work guidelines for some who self-isolate, Pence says
Top Stories
Amherst Town Supervisor warns businesses to comply with state orders
Video
Ten Lives Club has more than 50 cats in need of homes
Video
5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus
Masked crowds fill Wuhan’s streets, trains as lockdown ends
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Science With Stevie
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
More than 138,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in NY as hospitalizations appear to be reaching plateau
1
of
/
4
Coronavirus
NY schools ordered to stay closed until April 29 as more than 130,000 test positive for COVID-19
2
of
/
4
Coronavirus
See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here
3
of
/
4
Coronavirus
Here is a list of essential services in NYS
4
of
/
4
Closings
Closings
There are currently 323 active closings. Click for more details.
Leo, age 4
Video
by:
Evan Anstey
Posted:
Apr 8, 2020 / 07:45 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 8, 2020 / 07:45 AM EDT
Submit your pledge video by sending it to
pledge@wivb.com.
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
County-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases throughout Western New York
CDC set to loosen back-to-work guidelines for some who self-isolate, Pence says
Erie County Department of Health shares racial breakdown of those who’ve died from COVID-19
Sen. Schumer proposes $25,000 pay increase for essential workers
Wintry leftovers to finish up the week
Video
1,235 COVID-19 cases in Erie County, 39 deaths
Video
More than 138,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in NY as hospitalizations appear to be reaching plateau
Video
Don't Miss
Some employees scared about working during coronavirus pandemic
A list of essential services defined by New York State
Video
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Video
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video