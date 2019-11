BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One western New York elementary school student is inspiring others with her response to bullying.

She’s taken her experience, and has created a lip gloss brand to help lift other girls up.

Kenedee Lattimore is the creator of “K Shine.” She and her mother, Candace, joined us on Wake Up! Monday morning.

Hear what inspired Kenedee to start the project in the video above.