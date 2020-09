BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- On Monday morning, FeedMore WNY's Catherine Shick joined us to discuss Huddle For Hunger -- a combined effort with News 4 and the Independent Health Foundation to tackle the growing problem of childhood hunger in western New York.

The drive to benefit FeedMore will be Friday, September 18, from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, September 19, from 12-4 p.m. at Bills Stadium.